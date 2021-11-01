Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Short Interest Up 57.5% in October

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,420,000 shares, an increase of 57.5% from the September 30th total of 33,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBD. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.0% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 25,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 15.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 9.9% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 32,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 10.0% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 33,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BBD traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.63. 1,119,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,473,205. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a $0.0034 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.11%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

