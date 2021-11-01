Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 on December 13th

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, October 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.5327 per share by the bank on Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 34.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Shares of BSBR stock opened at $6.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.52.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,630 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.