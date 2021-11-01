Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,846,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,001,032 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.19% of Bank of America worth $653,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $1,211,477,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $604,014,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Bank of America by 77.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,009,021 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 15.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $304,537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.04.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $47.78 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $402.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.44.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.