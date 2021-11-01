Bank of America Corp DE Has $477.66 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,202,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 234,516 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $477,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 323.2% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 30.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSI opened at $248.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.31 and a 200-day moving average of $221.67. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.30 and a 1-year high of $251.45.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. Research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Northcoast Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.42.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

