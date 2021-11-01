Bank of America Corp DE Has $532.70 Million Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,728,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 762,981 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.19% of IHS Markit worth $532,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit during the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit during the second quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

INFO stock opened at $130.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.59 and a 200-day moving average of $114.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $79.67 and a 12 month high of $131.11.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

