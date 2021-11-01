Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Vice Chairman Sells $223,090.48 in Stock

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $223,090.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:BOH traded up $2.13 on Monday, hitting $86.63. 212,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,522. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $57.78 and a 12 month high of $99.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.59.
Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 33.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.
About Bank of Hawaii
Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.
