Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Vice Chairman Sells $223,090.48 in Stock

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $223,090.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BOH traded up $2.13 on Monday, hitting $86.63. 212,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,522. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $57.78 and a 12 month high of $99.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.59.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 33.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.54%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

