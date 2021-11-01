Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Capstead Mortgage were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Capstead Mortgage by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Capstead Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Capstead Mortgage alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Capstead Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

CMO opened at $6.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.80. The company has a market cap of $629.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11, a current ratio of 21.42 and a quick ratio of 21.43. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $7.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. Capstead Mortgage’s payout ratio is 9.23%.

Capstead Mortgage Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It invests in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting of adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Capstead Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstead Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.