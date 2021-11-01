Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XAR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 718.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 18,644 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Professional Planning purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,408,000.

NYSEARCA XAR opened at $119.35 on Monday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $83.73 and a 1-year high of $136.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.92.

