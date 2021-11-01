Bank of Montreal Can Has $203,000 Stock Position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGP. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Resources Connection in the first quarter worth $42,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the second quarter valued at $174,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 76.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

RGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Resources Connection from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other Resources Connection news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $544,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Resources Connection stock opened at $17.41 on Monday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $19.44. The company has a market cap of $577.79 million, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.96.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $183.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is 49.12%.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

