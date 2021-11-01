Bank of Montreal Can Makes New Investment in Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

ALF stock opened at $4.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.50. Alfi, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50.

Alfi Company Profile

Alfi, Inc provides interactive intelligent artificial intelligence and machine learning software solutions. Alfi, Inc was formerly known as Lectrefy, Inc and changed its name to Alfi, Inc in January 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

