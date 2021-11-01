Bank of Montreal Can Purchases Shares of 1,176 SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,124,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 34,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 158,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,781,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,242,000 after buying an additional 90,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of GMF stock opened at $126.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.95. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $113.75 and a 1 year high of $146.78.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

