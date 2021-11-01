Bank of Montreal Can Sells 2,130 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kennametal by 15.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,176,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,172,000 after purchasing an additional 294,437 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kennametal by 7.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,978,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,092,000 after purchasing an additional 132,090 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Kennametal by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 551,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,051,000 after purchasing an additional 14,030 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Kennametal by 13.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 334,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,998,000 after purchasing an additional 39,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Kennametal by 433.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,819,000 after purchasing an additional 267,326 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kennametal alerts:

NYSE KMT opened at $39.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Kennametal Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.76 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.06.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. Kennametal had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $515.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.