Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 29,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 10,781 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 228,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter.

IGF stock opened at $47.77 on Monday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $37.88 and a 1-year high of $48.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.60.

