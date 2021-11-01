Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 4,677 Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Noodles & Company were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Noodles & Company news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 15,646 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $208,091.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 69,626 shares of company stock valued at $903,684 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NDLS stock opened at $12.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $554.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,213.79 and a beta of 1.42. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.39.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.03 million. Noodles & Company had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NDLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

