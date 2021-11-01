Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.32% of Frequency Therapeutics worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 10,150.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 83.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FREQ opened at $6.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.32. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $58.37. The company has a quick ratio of 19.09, a current ratio of 19.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.01). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 152.00% and a negative return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

FREQ has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

