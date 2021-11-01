Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 8.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,318 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,409,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,321,000 after purchasing an additional 212,451 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 9,427 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,942,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,951,000 after buying an additional 72,365 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,195,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,901,000 after buying an additional 33,143 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 33.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 29,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares during the period. 1.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

NYSE:MUFG opened at $5.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.92. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $6.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 16.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.