Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.21 Million Stake in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,519 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Athenex were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATNX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Athenex by 18.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 46.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Athenex from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Athenex from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Athenex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.91.

Shares of Athenex stock opened at $2.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Athenex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.24.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.07 million. Athenex had a negative net margin of 121.58% and a negative return on equity of 84.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jinn Wu acquired 10,000 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

