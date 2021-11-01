Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $1.13 Million in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,160,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth about $969,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth about $414,000. Institutional investors own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

KNBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

In other KnowBe4 news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,058,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $21,080,957.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeremiah Daly sold 3,416,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $68,065,962.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,931,647 shares of company stock worth $138,679,987 over the last ninety days.

Shares of KnowBe4 stock opened at $23.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.83. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $59.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

