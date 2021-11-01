Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $1.23 Million in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 128,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.07% of Pretium Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PVG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pretium Resources by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 142,459 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $430,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pretium Resources by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 161,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 43,607 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pretium Resources by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Pretium Resources by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 16,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock opened at $12.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.01. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $13.56.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $152.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.40 million. Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a positive return on equity of 17.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.