Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 38,597 Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 273,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,597 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

LTRPA opened at $3.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.54. The company has a market cap of $233.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.51. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 15.20%.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining segments. The Hotels, Media & Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses (primarily television advertising) and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

