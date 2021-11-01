Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 9,442 Shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,442 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.32% of Cue Biopharma worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CUE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 998.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 990.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 18.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. 58.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel R. Passeri purchased 3,400 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $50,048.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anish Suri sold 20,000 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $304,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cue Biopharma stock opened at $12.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $384.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.33. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 802.72% and a negative return on equity of 56.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

