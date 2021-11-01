Barclays Boosts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $145.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AAPL. Oppenheimer upgraded Apple to an outperform rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.47.

Shares of AAPL opened at $149.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Apple has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 142.25% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,840,659 shares of company stock valued at $419,503,682. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,705,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,170,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

