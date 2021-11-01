Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 233.75 ($3.05).

BARC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of LON:BARC opened at GBX 202.25 ($2.64) on Monday. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 104 ($1.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 186.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 181.13. The company has a market capitalization of £34.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.46.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 63,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.31), for a total value of £111,807.36 ($146,077.03).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.