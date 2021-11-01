Barclays Reiterates €138.00 Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AIR. UBS Group set a €135.50 ($159.41) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($163.53) price target on Airbus in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Airbus in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €151.00 ($177.65) price target on Airbus in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($155.88) price target on Airbus in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €132.69 ($156.11).

AIR opened at €110.60 ($130.12) on Friday. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($117.61). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €114.36.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

