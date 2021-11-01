Barclays Reiterates €14.20 Price Target for Iberdrola (BME:IBE)

Barclays set a €14.20 ($16.71) target price on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Iberdrola in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.30 ($13.29) price target on Iberdrola in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Iberdrola in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €11.76 ($13.84).

Iberdrola has a 52 week low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 52 week high of €7.30 ($8.59).

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.