Barclays Trims General Motors (NYSE:GM) Target Price to $68.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GM. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.80.

GM stock opened at $54.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.87 and a 200-day moving average of $55.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. General Motors has a 12 month low of $33.96 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.20.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,629,156 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,611,000 after buying an additional 34,456 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,402 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,397,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

