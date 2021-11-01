Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.83-1.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.89. Barnes Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.830-$1.930 EPS.

NYSE B traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,896. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.20 and a 200 day moving average of $49.12. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $35.93 and a twelve month high of $57.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.14 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

B has been the subject of several research reports. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barnes Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.29.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

