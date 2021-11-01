Base Protocol (BASE) Trading Up 3.9% Over Last 7 Days

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 1st. Base Protocol has a total market cap of $938,351.64 and $33,069.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Base Protocol coin can now be bought for $2.74 or 0.00004510 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Base Protocol has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00051443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.43 or 0.00224712 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.40 or 0.00096186 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004449 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Base Protocol Coin Profile

Base Protocol is a coin. Base Protocol's total supply is 435,687 coins and its circulating supply is 342,661 coins. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

