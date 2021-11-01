Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Stock Holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,979,003 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. Dime Community Bancshares makes up approximately 5.6% of Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.10% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $133,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DCOM. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 23.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 36.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 15,836 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter worth $598,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 12.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,466 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 12,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $704,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DCOM traded up $0.91 on Monday, hitting $36.59. 220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,010. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $36.01.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 12,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $426,749.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,696 shares of company stock worth $4,622,809. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

