Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Has $24.70 Million Stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 410,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,341 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Bank makes up 1.0% of Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $24,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCB. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,559,000. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 425,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,415,000 after buying an additional 62,422 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP raised its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 384,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,132,000 after acquiring an additional 44,725 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 43,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the second quarter valued at about $2,394,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of MCB stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.21. 745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,116. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.78 and a fifty-two week high of $97.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $769.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.58.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $46.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.95 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David J. Gold bought 1,000 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio purchased 3,333 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

