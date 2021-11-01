Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Increases Stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 325.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 480,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367,491 shares during the quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $11,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSIG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 59.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 202.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BSIG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

BSIG traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,214. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.67. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $30.25.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 175.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.29%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

