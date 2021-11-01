Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $1.81 Million in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 103,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.38% of HBT Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HBT Financial in the second quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in HBT Financial by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in HBT Financial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in HBT Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in HBT Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised HBT Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

HBT traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.03. 149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,558. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average is $16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.43. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $18.83.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. HBT Financial had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 15.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

