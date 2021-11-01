Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 146,644 Shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,644 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 2.89% of First Western Financial worth $5,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Western Financial by 15.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 43,958 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Western Financial by 140.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Western Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Western Financial by 41.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 22,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in First Western Financial by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. 47.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MYFW has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Western Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

MYFW stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.02. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,777. The company has a market capitalization of $232.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.77. First Western Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $31.72.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 23.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Western Financial news, CIO John Emery Sawyer acquired 3,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $94,737.50. Following the purchase, the executive now directly owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,526.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Smith sold 3,672 shares of First Western Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $101,383.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,706 shares of company stock valued at $758,612 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

