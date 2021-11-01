Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 142,953 MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 142,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 20.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 9,405 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 11,196 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

MOFG stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.60. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,563. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.78. The firm has a market cap of $501.65 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.02. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $33.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

