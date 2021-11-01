Bayberry Capital Partners LP Sells 22,000 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Bayberry Capital Partners LP decreased its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. FTI Consulting comprises 5.9% of Bayberry Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bayberry Capital Partners LP owned about 0.45% of FTI Consulting worth $20,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 39.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 70.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $143.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.18. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.79 and a 12-month high of $149.20.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $702.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.03 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 9.26%. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

