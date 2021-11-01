Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s (BMWYY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Erste Group downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 4th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of BMWYY stock opened at $33.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average of $33.88. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $39.63.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

