Beam (BEAM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $70.27 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 31st. Over the last week, Beam has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. Beam has a total market capitalization of $70.27 million and approximately $8.87 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can now be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00001163 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beam alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006389 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Beam

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 99,999,800 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.