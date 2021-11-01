Beer Money (BEER) Price Reaches $0.0085

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Beer Money has a market capitalization of $306,045.87 and $3,547.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beer Money coin can currently be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Beer Money has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00050964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.26 or 0.00221678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011882 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.18 or 0.00096064 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004441 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Beer Money

Beer Money (CRYPTO:BEER) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 357,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

