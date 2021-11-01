Beetle Coin (BEET) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. One Beetle Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Beetle Coin has traded down 57.9% against the US dollar. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $61,319.48 and $4,105.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 276,709,240 coins. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

