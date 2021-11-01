Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 1,221.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 148,413 shares during the quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $10,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth $647,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,887,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,674,000. Professional Planning purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth $22,151,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA KRE traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.09. The company had a trading volume of 162,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,875,791. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $73.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.46 and its 200 day moving average is $66.94.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.