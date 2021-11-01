Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 754,248 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 44,656 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 1.8% of Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $58,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in Oracle by 13.8% in the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 6,049 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth $19,725,248,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth $371,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Oracle by 282.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 429,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,413,000 after acquiring an additional 317,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Oracle by 75.5% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 533,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $41,649,000 after acquiring an additional 229,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 156,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $14,101,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 502,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,247,196 in the last quarter. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,633,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $55.56 and a twelve month high of $98.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

