Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Has $15.92 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,289 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,572 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321,334 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,534 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,515,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,122 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 57,093,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,869 shares during the period.

VEA traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.42. The stock had a trading volume of 62,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,258,069. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.66 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.90.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.