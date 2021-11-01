Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 14,085 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,085 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide makes up 1.3% of Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $43,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $11,460,998,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 20.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 237,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,399,000 after acquiring an additional 40,566 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 147.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 257,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,039,000 after acquiring an additional 153,276 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 436.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 119,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after acquiring an additional 97,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

Shares of OTIS stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.40. 5,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,481,636. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $59.80 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The company has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.35.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

