Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Takes $4.77 Million Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 272.4% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,861,000 after buying an additional 24,131,611 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,649,000 after acquiring an additional 22,729,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 359.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688,437 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Snowflake by 96.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,747,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266,942 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 181.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,988,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SNOW. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.60.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 36,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $10,070,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.10, for a total transaction of $8,142,022.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,119,108 shares of company stock worth $343,058,729 over the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNOW traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $353.57. 18,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,065,925. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $316.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -116.01.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. The firm’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

