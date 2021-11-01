Bella Protocol (BEL) Trading Up 7.2% Over Last Week

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. Bella Protocol has a market capitalization of $120.01 million and approximately $47.70 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bella Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $2.50 or 0.00004031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bella Protocol has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00049641 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.31 or 0.00221363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00012202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.63 or 0.00096128 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bella Protocol Profile

Bella Protocol (BEL) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

