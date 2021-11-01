Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.79 Million

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. Benchmark Protocol has a total market cap of $3.79 million and approximately $11,296.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One Benchmark Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.42 or 0.00002345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00049152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.14 or 0.00221315 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.00096148 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Coin Profile

MARK is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 4,725,799 coins and its circulating supply is 2,665,823 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

