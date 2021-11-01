Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Royal Mail (LON:RMG)

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 530 ($6.92) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RMG. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.32) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 631.10 ($8.25).

RMG opened at GBX 420.50 ($5.49) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 469.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 933.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.20. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of GBX 224.24 ($2.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 613.80 ($8.02). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.21 billion and a PE ratio of 6.80.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

