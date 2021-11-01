Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA owned 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $4,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,276,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,424 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,356,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,432,000 after buying an additional 50,894 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $175,095,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,538,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,439,000 after buying an additional 22,108 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 57.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,330,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,107,000 after purchasing an additional 484,626 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.89. 2,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,468. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $55.45 and a 52-week high of $81.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.