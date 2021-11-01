Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 877 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,178.21.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $47.51 on Monday, reaching $2,917.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,550. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,831.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,629.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.03 and a twelve month high of $2,982.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 106.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total value of $130,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,016 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,724.78, for a total value of $37,844,469.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,281 shares of company stock worth $491,990,366. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

