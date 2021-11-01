Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 19,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,685,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $231.08. 479,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,653,264. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.70 and a 200 day moving average of $223.56. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $153.66 and a twelve month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

